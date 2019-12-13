Heavenly Cents Thrift Shop, 37 Main St. in Essex Junction, is pleased to be giving back to the community with $1200 donations to each of the following local organizations:
- Essex Senior Center
- Essex Community Justice Center
- Katie Currier Scholarship Fund
- Steps to End Domestic Violence
- COTS (Committee On Temporary Shelter)
- Age Well Meals On Wheels
- JUMP ( Joint Urban Ministry Project)
Doing business at Heavenly Cents, whether making donations or purchasing goods, strengthens our connections with each other and is good for your wallet, the environment and our community.
Heavenly Cents Thrift Shop accepts new and gently used clothing, jewelry, table linens, bedding and household items. Clothing and linens should be clean, free of stains and tears and household items should be safe, in good working condition, and contain all pieces and parts.
Happy Holidays and grateful thanks for supporting and donating from all of the Heavenly Cents volunteers!
Susan Wood