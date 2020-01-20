Hi greater Essex,
I hope that you will consider attending the 3rd annual Vermont Birdie Bash this upcoming Sunday 1/26, at ADL. The Birdie Bash is a family-friendly fundraising badminton tournament to benefit the youth served by Essex CHIPS. It will consist of 3 separate mini-tournaments, with awards for tournament winners and "Wild Card" trophies for a variety of outstanding achievements by players and teams.
I may be biased, but I believe that CHIPS does fantastic work for our community. Our drop-in Teen and Tween Center provides a free, safe space for area youth to go after school. Our mentoring program serves students in the EWSD by pairing them with a positive adult role model. Our newest initiative, Quality Youth Development, serves to promote youth engagement and empowerment across the state.
Personally, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to the join the CHIPS Board of Directors as a high school student. Our board has a unique but highly effective mix of youth and adults - an awesome testament to CHIPS' commitment to valuing youth voice. Service on the board has been a fantastic professional development experience for me over the years.
Come out and play some badminton for a great cause this weekend! Badminton skills and equipment not required: https://www.essexchips.org/birdie-bash
Happy New Year!
Hillary Danis