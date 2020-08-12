It is a tremendous honor to win one of the two Democratic Primary House of Representative spots on the ballot for Chittenden 8-2 (Essex Junction). Our Village is an extraordinary place and I look forward to the possibility of serving our community in such a meaningful way. As we move forward toward the General Election on November, 3rd, I plan to connect with as many residents as possible. Now is a time to listen, collaborate, and find common ground as we navigate the path forward. I am confident that together, we will create positive outcomes for Essex Junction.
Pausing to reflect on the campaign experience over the past few months, I want to share gratitude to everyone involved:
First, true appreciation for fellow 8-2 candidates, Lori Houghton and Patrick Murray, for their efforts. Together, we provided an engaging race and created an opportunity for many voices to be involved in the process and share priorities for the community.
Sincere thanks to my family, friends, and supporters for doing so much of the lifting throughout the Primary. From phone calls and postcards to event planning and fundraising, it was a team effort to reach all corners of the Village.
It is also important to acknowledge the many sources of guidance and mentorship that helped my campaign stay on course. EmergeVT, Essex Democrats (through the leadership of Brian Shelden), Burke Consulting, along with many other community voices, offered invaluable support along the way.
Huge thanks to the Essex Town Clerk’s Office and the Board of Civil Authority for the many hours of work put into the election process. Our Village is fortunate to have such dedicated staff and volunteers committed to the safety and security of our elections.
And lastly, thank you to the voters that participated in the Primary. We had a record turnout through mail-in ballots and in-person voting. Community engagement is an essential piece of local democracy and we are fortunate to have so many voices involved in our Village. I look forward to connecting with as many of you as possible as we move forward. Thank you!
Karen Dolan