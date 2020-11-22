I’d like to thank Linda Myers for her long service to the Town of Essex. Linda served on the Essex Selectboard for 13 years, with 2 ½ of those years as chair, while also representing Essex in the State Legislature. While Linda was chair, she presided over the bond vote and planning for our new police station as well as dozens of local initiatives and issues. Thank you Linda, for being a role model of public service and for being a leader of our community for so long.
Personally I’d like to thank Linda for her generosity and support over the years. Always willing to lend an ear and share her considerable institutional knowledge, Linda has been a guide and mentor for me and many other elected officials. We are all truly grateful to her for her service and friendship. As your career as a public servant comes to an end we wish you all the best and thank you for your dedicated service to Essex!
Elaine Haney
