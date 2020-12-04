I would like to thank the community of Essex for your support over the years of State Representative Linda Myers. I have worked with Rep. Myers in Montpelier since 2001 when she was appointed to fill the seat of her husband, Marty.
For approximately ten years of her 20 years of service, Linda was Vice-Chair of the House Corrections and Institutions Committee. As Chair of the House Corrections and Institutions Committee, I came to depend on her for her knowledge, steadfastness to the truth, and her attention to details. And Linda had my back many times over those years in our work.
I would like to publicly thank Linda for all her work in Montpelier representing her community of Essex and working for the State of Vermont. She is a real gem and she will be missed in the State House.
Rep. Alice Emmons
Chair, House Corrections and Institutions Committee
Springfield, VT
