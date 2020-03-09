Essex,
Thank you for voting. I appreciate this opportunity to serve Essex, and I hope to be a fair and competent peer of our current Selectboard members. We have contentious issues facing our community. Merger being one of them. I feel if a merger is going to succeed, we need to strengthen our community identity. That only happens when we start listening to our neighbors and how they see the world. We don’t have to agree, but we must understand, only then can we know one other.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” I look forward to showing Essex who I am.
Thank you.
Vince Franco