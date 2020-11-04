Karen Dolan and I are humbled by the outpouring of support from Village voters – thank you! We are excited to get to work in January!
The turnout for this election was unprecedented, like all of 2020, but there was never a doubt that our elections wouldn’t be conducted fairly, accurately and with every voted counted. We know it wasn’t easy – long hours and stressful days were the norm over the last few weeks. Our gratitude lies with our Town Clerk, Susan McNamara-Hill and her hardworking staff, Diane Clemens, Presiding Officer at the polls, and all the volunteers who put in countless hours to process the ballots and ensure our polls operated safely. Karen and I both have known for a long time that we live in a remarkable community. That feeling was reaffirmed Tuesday.
Whether you supported Karen or I or not, voted or didn’t vote, our role as your State Representative is to represent all residents as best we can. We look forward to starting the monthly community conversations again in January and look forward to hearing from residents as issues arise or opinions need to be expressed. Never hesitate to reach out to either of us. We are always available to hear your thoughts or concerns. Contact information is available at www.lorihoughton.com and www.dolanforvthouse.com
Thank you again Village voters!
Karen Dolan
Lori Houghton
