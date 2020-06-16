I would like to thank the Champlain Valley Exposition for playing a major role in coordinating the many moving parts of the Essex High School graduation on Saturday, June 13, at the Expo.
Jeff Bartley was instrumental in facilitating the communication involving Atomic Pro Audio, Higher Ground, with the three high schools. It was refreshing to have the prevailing attitude of, "Let's find a way to make this to happen," with all involved. The positive outlook led to smooth collaboration and cooperation of all parties involved.
The end result was a wonderful way for seniors from Essex, Champlain Valley Union, and South Burlington High School to end their 2019-2020 school year with a graduation that they will remember, for all the right reasons, for years to come.
Rob Reardon
Principal of Essex High School