My son and I just returned from driving around the district to collect all of my campaign signs! It was also an opportunity to visit the neighborhoods that comprise Chittenden 8-1 and quietly appreciate my Essex constituents for their strong, enthusiastic support in the Primary Election yesterday. Your overwhelming support provided me with a clear and convincing sign that you would like me to return to Montpelier for the 2021-2022 biennium.
Generous thanks for voting early and/or coming out to the polls yesterday. It was lovely to connect with many of you and hear how life is unfolding amidst the challenges that the current pandemic presents. I love the legislative work I do - advocating for individual people and working to create systems that enhance the common good. Thank you for your continued belief in the work I do in your name.
I salute Brian Shelden who ran a well-organized campaign. He has built a collaborative community of Essex Democrats who leverage their gifts and work together to create people-centered change. Congratulations to Tanya Vyhovsky, who was successful in her second primary run in 8-1; she has strong policy chops and will bring new perspectives as we head into the General Election, Nov. 3.
There is so much important work to do in the coming weeks and months as we navigate the Coronavirus pandemic and enter the recovery phase. I am eager to continue as your voice in Montpelier as well as providing strong constituent service. Please reach out at any time and let me know if I missed a lawn sign along the way: mredmond@leg.state.vt.us or 802.488.0531. THANK YOU AGAIN for your vote of confidence!
Rep. Marybeth Redmond