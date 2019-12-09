Alison Knox Wermer [Dec. 5] supports a merged budget for Essex/Essex Junction over the status quo. In addition to the reasons offered, if merger passes in November, she can hope to see a municipal tax reduction of $541 at the expense of the owner of a comparable property outside-the-village, who would see a tax increase of $366!
As for “both boards working together for a solution”: Combining a Village-resident only board with a Village-majority board creates a Village majority of eight-to-two. And the minority was elected to represent the whole town, including the Village.
This power imbalance matters because the major issue this joint board is working on so diligently will greatly increase taxes for half the town’s population. The half with no dedicated representation.
Taxation without representation is the problem.
The motives of our elected officials are not being “impugned” when I critique the merger process. These board members are working in their own self-interest and that of the constituents in their proximity.
Repeatedly, TOV residents have asked for — and been denied — equal representation at the negotiating table.
We are all residents of the Town of Essex.
Why are Village officials, who appear eager to merge, unwilling to give-and-take toward the greater good?
Irene Wrenner