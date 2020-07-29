I am so excited Tanya Vyhovsky is running again for Essex district 8-1 representative as she, and other candidates like her, are one of the main reasons I moved back home to our Essex community. Local is as local does.
Tanya, who grew up in Essex, was narrowly edged out by long time incumbent Linda Meyers on her first run, no small feat. Perhaps we recognized Tanya’s common sense progressive platform of proactive policies and programs as just the kind of representation our town needs, especially now going into these uncertain economic and public safety times. As a resident and local business owner, Tanya understands that carefully investing our hard earned money in proactive programs, as opposed to reactive spending, not only saves a lot of money down the road, but creates a robust, healthy, and sustainable economy for the benefit of all, not just the few.
These challenging times call for bold vision, creative thinking and a fighter. Tanya embodies all three. I invite you to join me in voting Tanya into our house to lead us into a bright and healthy future for all here in Vermont. Visit tanyavforvt.com for more information or to reach out to her.
Lorraine Zaloom