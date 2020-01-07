It appears that the only part pushing for, no, crying for a merger with the Town is the Village. The Junction has been relentless in trying to wear us (the Town) down to agree to a merger. Therefore, I am in no way agreeing to any merger or any type of sharing. If they do not want to pay for Town services, perhaps they can go elsewhere. My suspicion is that the Junction has some financial difficulties that are not being made public and if a merger was to happen, I would be afraid that they would say “...oh by the way, we forgot to tell you...” and now you, the Town, shares the burden. I do not trust anything they say.
Since a merger has been voted down twice before, what gives the Junction the right to call another vote? Are we, the town able to say it’s already been dealt with twice before and we have no interest in addressing this a third time?
Stephen Hayes