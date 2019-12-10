In response to the letter “Merger plan ignores public feedback” by Ken Signorello
Ken’s letter reminds me of the investigatory technique of coming to a conclusion then fitting the evidence—or “fitting” the evidence—to support that conclusion, and disregarding and dismissing everything else; in other words, confirmation bias. As a marketing professional, that “survey” was simply set of questions aimed at validating the conclusion sought. It was not a survey that sought open thought and consideration. In other words, it was aimed at respondents telling them what they wanted to hear—and nothing else. To paraphrase Marcellus, “There’s something rotten in the state of Essex.”
Rich Maggiani