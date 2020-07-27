I’m writing in strong support of Tim Ashe’s candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. Tim has dedicated his career to public service, at both the local and the state levels. He served on the Burlington City Council. For the past 12 years, he has served in the Vermont Senate, with the last 4 years as Vermont Senate President. He has the leadership qualities needed to be an effective Lieutenant Governor, advocating for legislation that serves all Vermonters.
It’s clear to me that Tim listens to the concerns of ordinary Vermonters and will continue to bring these citizen voices into the conversation in Montpelier. He also gets things done. Tim’s record in the Vermont Senate proves that. I appreciate his collaborative and pragmatic approach to government, an approach we very much need in these hyper-partisan times. Tim has worked well with Governor Scott to guide Vermont through our current challenges.
As Lieutenant Governor, Tim will continue to work towards reducing inequality and closing the gap between the “Two Vermonts.” This includes making Vermont housing, health care, and education more affordable and accessible, increasing the minimum wage, strengthening job training programs, and addressing climate change through strategies that make saving our environment go hand-in-hand with saving people money.
As Lieutenant Governor, Tim will be a strong advocate for policies that make Vermont a great place for everyone, not just the well-off. Please remember to vote in the August 11 primary. There are many competitive races and your vote will make a difference. We need strong leadership.
John Green