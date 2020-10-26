When I ran for the State Senate in 2018, I learned a great deal about the unique challenges posed by the Chittenden District. Essex - large enough in population to merit a senator on its own - has gone decades without a current resident representing us in the State Senate. This means that it is pivotally important to choose the right person to represent our community in the State House.
For this reason I am pleased to tell you that Tanya Vyhovsky is once again on the general election ballot for the Chittenden 8-1 district. I first met Tanya in 2018 during the campaign season and was immediately impressed with her seriousness, thoughtfulness, and ability to listen. If we as a community and a state are going to come out the other side of COVID-19 stronger than before, we will need that combination in the Legislature.
In addition to having the right temperament to represent us in Montpelier, Tanya also knows what it’s like to be a young person trying to make a life in Vermont: she’s a proud graduate of Essex High School who chose to return to Vermont after graduating college, so she knows first-hand the challenges everyday Vermonters face.
Please join me in voting for Tanya Vyhovsky for State Representative!
Joshua Knox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.