Attached are personal comments and are not associated with any of my multiple public service activities.

As a 50 year resident and a 20 year School Board member, I have talked with hundreds of citizens.

All of our citizens expect, and deserve equitable representation on all boards.

Tie votes can and do occur occasionally on all boards; however, they result in increased dialogue, negotiation and compromise.

"The Good of the Community" eventually prevails.

The initiative to fairly include/extend democratic representation to all ESSEX residents is the right thing to do.

Your vote is important. Please join Marie and me on March 3 and support the charter change proposal.

Al Bombardier

