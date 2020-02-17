Attached are personal comments and are not associated with any of my multiple public service activities.
As a 50 year resident and a 20 year School Board member, I have talked with hundreds of citizens.
All of our citizens expect, and deserve equitable representation on all boards.
Tie votes can and do occur occasionally on all boards; however, they result in increased dialogue, negotiation and compromise.
"The Good of the Community" eventually prevails.
The initiative to fairly include/extend democratic representation to all ESSEX residents is the right thing to do.
Your vote is important. Please join Marie and me on March 3 and support the charter change proposal.
Al Bombardier