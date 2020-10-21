There are many reasons for running for public office. Public service requires trust, competency, and self-sacrifice. Maryse Dunbar and Thomas Nelson are accomplished in their chosen fields. Mr. Nelson is a career public safety professional and Maryse Dunbar a career health care professional. Both pursued their careers within the state of Vermont. Other candidates I have considered, lack the entrepreneurial background needed to get Vermont back on its feet economically. The 8-1 district is made up of hard-working parents that expect a safe community with good education facilities and job opportunities for their growing families. Those are not lofty causes or goals but are bedrock fundamentals. That is why I'm voting for Nelson and Dunbar as state representatives. They have lived experience with those bedrock principles and have no other agenda than to provide the same success for our sons and daughters and grandchildren.
As a resident of Essex Town for many years I frequently sit in on many state house committee hearings. I would highly recommend doing so. Vermont is unique in that many of the elected officials serve while still occupying private sector jobs. As I see it, the state house has leaned so far progressive that the focus of the legislature has taken on every social justice cause. Although commendable, it has done so at the expense of mainstream necessities to maintain our standard of living. A vote for Nelson and Dunbar will give voice to the practical needs of our residents and rebalance the debate in our state house. I'm not interested in career politicians who champion every trendy populous cause without regard to long term impact. Anyone that callow who is endorsed by so many social justice NGOs and established active politicians leaves me with no place but on the outside.
Both Maryse and Thomas have managed budgets in leadership roles and have had to make fiscally responsible choices that is sorely needed now more than ever in Montpelier. They are in favor of eliminating the regressive income tax on social security benefits for our seniors that live on fixed incomes. They would rather raise revenue by incentivizing morally responsible business to Vermont. Their Democrat/Progressive counterparts bring revenue from yet another regressive tax on recreational drugs that is surely to have unintended consequences that will financially burden an already overwhelmed health care system. I believe I'm not the only one in Essex district 8-1 that sees things that way. In a small district as we are, a few votes, your vote can make a difference. Vote for someone whose agenda is in line with your own. Join me and vote for Thomas Nelson and Maryse Dunbar to change the priorities in Montpelier. When our mainstream communities get the help they need to provide for their families, they become more empowered to help their neighbors in need. Government can't do it all. Thomas and Maryse realize that. The stronger their policies can make us, the more self reliant we become. When that happens, we are freed to volunteer at the hospital, on the ball field as a coach or a first responder which in turn gives back to the community. Vote Thomas Nelson and Maryse Dunbar for a stable future.
Ron Coppola
