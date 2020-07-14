I hope you will join me in voting for Lori Houghton for State Representative in her campaign for reelection.
Vermont is a special place. This was not a recent realization for me as much as a timely reminder. During the past few months, I have never been happier to live here. Especially as I have watched the COVID crisis, the Black Lives Matter movement for change, and politicians on the national stage descend into chaos, I have felt secure knowing that we have reliable and attentive people working to make sure that Vermonters are safe and well cared for during these frightening times.
Lori Houghton’s representation at the Statehouse and her current candidacy for reelection are prime reasons that I have confidence in the leadership of our state. Lori is very knowledgable about local issues but she also recognizes the power of listening and learning. The words and thoughts of constituents matter to her and Lori actively seeks out input from those whom she represents. In stark contrast to the ego-driven politicians we are used to hearing about, in Vermont, we have people like Lori who are putting their heads down and doing the hard work that it takes to lead.
For Lori, working as a Legislator is not merely a job, but she also continues to stand up for what she believes as a person. Her internal compass runs through the work that she does as she advocates professionally and personally for healthcare, women’s rights, and justice for our Black and brown citizens. These are the issues that will define our times and they are issues that I care deeply about. Lori’s representation assures me that these issues will not fade away.
In these uncertain times, I have never been more certain about Lori’s candidacy. In fact, I’d love to send her to Washington to show them what leadership looks like.
I hope you will join me in voting for Lori Houghton for State Representative.
Stephanie Teleen