I am supporting Karen Dolan for State Representative this year and want to encourage my fellow Essex Junction residents to do the same. I know Karen from her work at the Essex Community Justice Center, and can say without reservation that she is exactly the kind of person that we need in the legislature. I’ve been impressed with her thoughtfulness, diligence, and compassion for people. She has the intelligence, creativity and experience to represent us well. She has significant professional experience working to address community concerns, is a lifelong Vermonter, and has children in our schools. In short, Karen is extremely “plugged in” to our village.
During these uncertain and challenging times, we need to elect people who know which issues are important to building a successful, resilient community, locally and state-wide. Please join me in supporting Karen Dolan and electing her to the legislature this year.
Peter Schmalz