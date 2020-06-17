I am in full support of Karen Dolan’s candidacy for nomination as a Democrat to the Vermont House of Representatives.
I have had the pleasure of working with Karen in my role as a board member at the Community Justice Center and on other Essex Junction initiatives. I have found Karen to be thoughtful, calm, inquisitive, and diligent. She is a learner and a listener. I believe she will represent her constituents well.
Karen will be a voice of resilience and collaboration for the Village. She and her family have lived in Essex Junction for over fourteen years and she is certainly invested in our community.
She has enjoyed a twenty-year career in Vermont's public service sector working on critical issues such as food security, work readiness, gender equity, and criminal justice reform. These and other experiences have given her the credentials and expertise to tackle the challenging role of VT State Representative.
She has volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Girls on the Run, Essex Resists, school-based projects, community forums, and Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford.
I urge you to support Karen’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination in our primary on 11 August.
Richard Smiles