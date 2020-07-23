As an independent contractor I saw my income fall to zero in the span of a few days during this pandemic. Lori Houghton has been instrumental in helping me navigate the stressful, frustrating, complex system(s) of the Vermont DOL and PUA Unemployment.
Lori is 1 of 4 local, state and federal legislators that responded to my initial outreach (out of 16 total). Her response was prompt and personal – not a pre-written template.
I cannot thank Lori enough. She continued to check in with me and offer help when she certainly didn’t have to. She is approachable, kind, knowledgeable and made me feel like my situation mattered.
Lori has my support for re-election to the Vermont House. We need more people like her!
Karen Tucker