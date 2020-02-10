I encourage everyone to vote “Yes” on March 3 for the charter change proposal.
I believe everyone is working to make our community a better place and because we are all different, we have differing ideas. Charges of "divisiveness" are counterproductive because they take the focus off of the proposal itself and put the focus on personalities.
I attended the Feb. 3 hearing for this charter change proposal. It would seem that the idea of district representation is an idea whose time has come.
This charter change proposal and the merger proposal that will be voted on in the fall both contain an element of district representation. Given the growth of the Town of Essex, ending at-large representation makes a lot of sense. This charter change proposal would have only district representatives, whose focus would be the needs and issues in their local districts as they determine what's best for the entire Town.
If passed, this charter proposal would result in an even number of representatives: three each from the Village and the Town outside of the Village. This even number has been highlighted by some as a concern. However, the Essex school board has 10 members. Because the two members from Westford each only have one-half votes, the school board can end up with a tie vote of 4.5 to 4.5. By all accounts, including a school board member who spoke on Feb. 3, the school board is successfully functioning with this even-numbered board. Therefore, I believe the Town will, too.
I will be voting for this charter change because I think we now need district representation. I would encourage everyone to understand the issues and vote their conscience. And after the vote, we are all neighbors, and hopefully still friends.
Alvin Strong