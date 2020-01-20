I taught middle school physical education for 36 years. Some of the activities that we taught helped our students interact with students that they would not associate with during the school day. We were trying to break down the social cliques that are so common in our schools and society. These activities allowed our students to work together, to have fun, and to learn more about their peers. It was intended to be a positive experience for everyone. I believe it worked to make our school a more positive and friendly place.
Now for Congress. They need some quality physical education and intramural activities to break down their gridlock and "i'm right, you're wrong" attitude.
These activities would allow them to get out of their partisan role playing and to have a mental and physical refresher, and to have fun.
Activities that could be done are square dancing, cooperative games, and an intramural league.
Square dancing requires active listening, cooperating and helping each other get through the dance with as few mistakes as possible. I would require that in each square dance set, there be 4 members of the Senate and 4 members from the House. After each dance, the men would move on the the next set, so that they would each have new partners. I think Nancy and Mitch would make a great couple to start.
For cooperative "games", there would be small groups of equal numbers of Senate and House members. Each group would be given challenges to accomplish, by working together. Examples of these challenges would be to line up by the month you were born, but nobody can talk. Another challenge would be to lock elbows and move as a group from point A to point B. The point of these games is that they would work together to achieve their goal.
And last, they would participate in intramurals. This would be a competitive league where they could play volleyball, badminton, pickleball, and dodgeball. Standings would be kept and at the end there would be playdowns and a championship. The teams would be equal members of the House and Senate.
Malcolm Spencer