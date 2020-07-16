Essex voters are really fortunate to have Brian Shelden and Marybeth Redmond as candidates for the VT House of Representatives in the August 11 primary. Marybeth brings experienced leadership to the human, judicial, and social service Issues we face. Brian will bring his expertise in tech, business, and economic development. They both bring a strong Environmental commitment Including to a clean Lake Champlain. These are all key needs in the State House for next session.
Covid has exposed gaps in VT’s systems of Health Care, corrections, and education that Marybeth understands. I have worked with her on many issues in Montpelier. She brings proactive sensible solutions to problems facing our state.
Covid has also unleashed economic and Broadband challenges for Vermont businesses, schools, and citizens. Brian is well positioned to help build needed technology jobs boosting our local and state economy. Brian is active in his community and like Marybeth he chooses to solve a problem rather than dwell on the problem itself! We need that can do attitude in Montpelier. Essex voters can choose these two exceptionally qualified candidates to run in November. Brian and Marybeth will represent all segments of Essex. Their interest and work reflect a balance and broad experience in local and state issues.
Please Vote for Brian Shelden and MaryBeth Redmond on or before August 11.
Thank you for your consideration.
Senator Ginny Lyons (D)