When will I ever learn about Selectboard meetings? I go in with at least some sense of hope, and invariably come out slamming a palm to my head and yelling “stupido!” (And this includes the three years I was on the board myself!)
The January 27 Selectboard meeting about the proposed fair representation charter change was no exception. On display were the same old Town/Village animosities that have dominated our community for much too long. I thought to myself, “We can do better than this.” And, as a matter of fact, we have.
Roughly five years ago, perhaps more than a dozen citizens — from inside the village and from outside — worked together to propose that the Town budget be voted on by all voters, not just the very few who can attend Town Meeting. We called ourselves the “budget-to-ballots” group. As time went on, we became the Essex Governance Group and cooperatively and congenially tackled fundamental issues such as communication, empowered neighborhoods, and representative voting districts. We shared our information with the Selectboard and Trustees full of hope. Several years later, we’re still waiting for action.
Several of the folks who belonged to our group shared their frustrations about our “so-called local representatives,” frustrations I have heard about far too often from far too many others: They just don’t listen; they don’t care what we think; and they dismiss us with a condescending “We hear you” and send us out the door.
All this makes me wonder whether writer and singer Leonard Cohen had Essex in mind when he sang,”Everybody knows the dice are loaded.” I don’t agree with everything about the 3+3 charter proposal, but I’ll vote for it just to make sure that, when it comes to the looming merger proposal, the dice aren’t loaded.
Bruce S. Post