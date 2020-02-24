While at first glance the 3-3 Representation model proposed in the Charter Change may appear like a fair solution, there are some effects that it would have that are neither fair nor a solution to representation.
Currently, all voters from all corners of Essex have the entire pool of all candidates running for seats on the Selectboard, and we are all able to choose who we feel would best represent us for a better Essex Community. By adding a new 3-3 model of representatives from inside Village lines and TOV, my options would now be limited by a line that is a root cause of divisiveness thus forcing me to choose from a smaller group of candidates.
Living in the rural 8-3 district, a vote under this model could conceivably result in 3 TOV candidates that live in condos on Susie Wilson Road. Is this any better for “fair” representation to understand my rural living needs than someone I trust more that lives just over the line in the Village?
I urge everyone to vote your conscience, yet don’t limit your choices on the ballot. There aren’t a lot of candidates that run for the Selectboard seats as it is, so give yourself the most options and find who best represents you fairly. Time to end this divisive rhetoric of Village versus TOV.
Jeff Benjamin