On May 4th, Deputy Public Information Officer T. Getchell released new Guidelines and standards for public behavior in Essex during the COVID-19 pandemic. An Essex Center resident responded, as did a retired veterinarian … both took issue with the drastic reaction of our local management team, seemingly in response to reports of a dog in North Carolina testing positive for the coronavirus. Apparently, this news item triggered the new restrictions imposed on dogs at Indian Brook Park.
For me, this raises at least two important questions:
1. Do any of the participating members of the local management team who developed last week’s Guidelines have backgrounds in public health, veterinary medicine or infectious disease, and if not, what attempts did they make to avail themselves of any reliable, fact-based information that these disciplines would gladly share with community members?
2. Of the half-dozen departmental updates that were shared, why is the only “guideline” with a penalty attached for violation, the one that pertains to unleashed pets at Indian Brook … and how did this become our community’s highest Covid-19 enforcement priority? Wearing masks and other PPE, leaving home only for essential outings, and practicing social distancing merit no oversight or sanctions, but unleashed dogs in a park are met with punitive action.
It feels like one department’s ham-handed effort to impose the agenda it raised last Fall under the banner of public safety, has now resurfaced under the banner of public health. Don’t be misled: a little research will show that media reports of the North Carolina dog are inconsistent and inconclusive. Further research shows that the CDC states there is no proof that dogs play any role in transmitting the coronavirus to people. Whom to believe – experts on disease control or people wishing to lighten their workload?
Respect data, not mindless retweets and misrepresentations. It is our civic duty to educate ourselves through responsible and credible sources, with knowledge based on scientific inquiry and processes, rather than through reports that may be misconstrued or manipulated to spread fear and ignorance for political gain.
There is enough of that chaos and laziness on the national level. We in Essex must do better.
John Zwick