This is my love letter to all who run the track at the Edge. We are different races, genders, and ages. Some of you gallop round and round the track effortlessly and others walk slowly with a cane. Some wear the latest running gear and one man walks in a buttoned-down shirt and dress pants. You encourage and inspire me. I see courage and commitment, as we work to improve our health and fitness. I send my love also to all who exercise at home or in other places with walking videos or chair yoga class or tai chi. There are so many ways to move and thrive. I salute you all.
Sue Miyamoto