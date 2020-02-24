At a recent Town Selectboard Meeting, a taxpayer in the audience noted that 9 of the past 10 fiscal years have ended with a surplus, which gets rolled into the Fund Balance. The FYE 2019 surplus was $1 million dollars.
This year's excess Fund Balance, if allocated differently, could cover the entire increase in budgeted expenses, for a potential zero percent increase in Town municipal taxes!
Selectboard members have total discretion in figuring out how to spend most of those already collected taxes. While they allocated a small percentage toward reducing the tax burden next year, I'd like to see them change the Fund Balance Policy so that at least half of each year's surplus goes against the next year's General Fund Budget. The rest should be included in the next budget, along with associated planned uses, so that voters can vote on the Fund Balance distribution, just like they do for the rest of the budget.
Policy changes take time. They also take political will.
Please join me in putting pressure on your Selectboard members to stop joking about their "Fun" Balance and give more of it back to taxpayers.
Betsy Dunn