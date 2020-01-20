I’m pleased to read that Mr. Shelden believes in wards. Wards (AKA districts) would provide more direct representation than each Selectboard member, currently elected at-large, attempting to represent the interests of 22,000 people.
With district-based representation, each Selectboard member would be elected by 11,000 people in their district and then be responsible for bringing constituents’ unique concerns to the table. During meetings, ideally, all six members would seek to understand and acknowledge the differences within our community while working to find common ground among the two populations.
Mr. Shelden critiques the Charter Change question on the March ballot, but doesn’t mention the district-based voting component in the new Merger Charter, anticipated for the November ballot.
He also must not be aware of the district-based (4 Village, 4 TOV) model that’s already providing equal representation within the Essex Westford School District.
I appreciate Mr. Shelden’s concern for a time in the future when the populations of the existing Village/TOV may no longer meet legal guidelines. According to officials at the Governance Subcommittee Meeting on January 16, we have little to worry about in the next dozen years. The populations are very close, and both parts of town are growing.
If the Village completely melds into the Town, the current Village/TOV boundary may need modification. Until then, representation based on that boundary makes sense. In fact, the Village/TOV distinction will be perpetuated for at least 12 years within the Merger Charter, per last week’s Gov Sub discussions.
Mr. Sheldon appears to be employing the “perfect or nothing” philosophy to discourage residents from supporting a much-needed change to our local government. Instead he proposes a complex system of districting, Texas-style.
I would like to remind Mr. Shelden and other gentle readers why they should consider votinge YES on March 3 for the representation Charter Change.
The Fair Representation Charter Change for Essex:
* is sized right for our community – two equal-population districts;
* aligns directly with the Essex representation on the EWSD School Board (4 Village and 4 TOV);
* requires almost no additional overhead: same voting places, no voter registration rework, etc. and
* has enough support among voters to get it on a ballot.
Instead of kicking sand on it, let’s get this charter change passed so that residents in both parts of town have designated representatives who understand and fight for their unique issues.
If, and when, a redistricting commission is needed, we’ll set one up. At that time Mr. Shelden’s experience with a redistricting commission in Austin, TX may come in handy.
Today, however, Vermont ain’t Texas — and Essex ain’t Austin.
Ken Signorello