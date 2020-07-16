My name is Dawn Irwin and I live and own a small business in Essex. I am a licensed Early Childhood Educator that very recently opened a brand new Birth to age 5 program called Growing With Wonder. I would like to take this opportunity to talk to you a little bit about the incredible work Representative Marybeth Redmond has done for Vermont’s children and families.
I knew when I met Representative Redmond at the State House well over a year ago that she was a champion for the field of Early Childhood Education. I was at the State House for an event being hosted by Let’s Grow Kids and Representative Redmond was right there in the thick of the action, listening to advocates, asking questions, and showing a real understanding of the crisis we have been trying to keep at bay. Since that fateful meeting, she has always found time in her impossibly busy schedule to meet with folks from the field and discuss the challenges we are facing. She asks hard questions during committee meetings to ensure our concerns are being addressed. She personally continued following up with me and the tumultuous journey I have endured opening my brand-new business during the pandemic. She has done everything she can to push legislation in the right direction for our children, families, educators, and programs, including advocating for $50 million of Coronavirus Relief Fund monies to be allocated towards prek-12 education.
As a small business owner and Early Childhood Educator, I am so proud to call Marybeth Redmond my representative. I couldn’t imagine anyone else standing up and fighting for Vermont’s youngest and most vulnerable citizens with the same passion and vigor has Representative Redmond. I can’t wait to cast my vote for Representative Marybeth Redmond in November.
Dawn Irwin