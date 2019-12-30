For several years, I took an Essex Parks & Rec class at Sunset Studio, located in the geographic center of town on Route 15. It was convenient and close by, which is important because my husband and I share a car.
The town no longer leases that venue, and almost all of the Rec department offerings are available only at Aspire Studio, which is geographically at the extremity of our 36-square mile town, close to the Essex-Williston border.
Even in the absence of a merger, the “co-location” of the Town and Village Rec Departments has had a negative impact for me–and likely for other TOV residents. I hope that a more convenient space for TOV residents will be offered in the future.
Iris Banks