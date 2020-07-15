It is my pleasure to recommend Patrick Murray for one of the two seats up for election to the Vermont House of Representatives for the Chittenden 8-2 district. I have worked with Patrick for the past three years on the Essex Westford School District Board and I believe he has the qualities to make a good state representative.
Patrick showed some qualities in his board work that I believe will serve his district well if he is elected. Patrick is reliable and responsible and can be counted on to “show up”. He cares about good communication and was a strong member of our Communications Task Team. He was always well prepared for meetings and contributed thoughtfully to the discussions. One of the important characteristics of a good representative is that they are responsive to their constituents. I believe Patrick would always get back to folks who contact him and would be willing to carefully explain his thinking on any given issue.
As someone who served in the legislature for 22 years, I feel that Patrick Murray has the qualities to make him an excellent state representative. I urge you to cast one of your two votes for State Representative for the Chittenden 8-2 district for Patrick Murray.
Martha Heath