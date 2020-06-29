Lori has been a phenomenal representative for Essex Junction and has earned our support for another term in Montpelier. She quickly mastered the complexities of our very complicated health care system in her committee work and is dedicated to quality health care for all. As a businessperson and a concerned mom, she is listened to on pandemic-related issues by her colleagues. Her dedicated public service locally is known to everyone who calls Essex Junction their home. We are very fortunate that Lori chooses to juggle the many responsibilities of a parent, worker, and representative.
Now is the time to stand behind those we know for certain are representing the best interests of their local constituents. Every communication from Lori is concise, accurate, and thoughtful. Her small business background and local government experience make her uniquely qualified to continue in office. I wholeheartedly endorse her well-earned re-election and hope she continues for many more years in Montpelier.
Former Rep. Tim Jerman