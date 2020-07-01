The two names I am voting for, for State Representative in Essex Junction, are Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan.
Lori Houghton has been serving us incredibly well in the statehouse for her past two terms and has proven, hands down, that she is constantly at work for Essex.
Lori never stops. Literally, indefatigable, on behalf of all of us.
Lori and I first met in 2009. when we both showed up in response to an ad in the Essex Reporter for a group of folks looking to improve Downtown Essex Junction.
Since then the volume of things Lori has selflessly gotten done for Essex is nothing short of remarkable. Downtown Essex Junction's Railroad Avenue Recess Committee, Essex Junction Five Corners Farmers Market, Essex Junction Recreation and Parks Advisory Council, Heart & Soul of Essex Board Member, Gather at The Table.
Lori's commitment to collaborative teamwork with and on behalf of our community is unparalleled. Lori is always listening, always aware and always helpful. Lori is courageous, strong and trustworthy. She does not falter.
I've also known Karen Dolan since 2009, when she first brought her daughters to swim lessons with me. Our relationship has grown through our shared sense of community and our passion for all things Essex.
Karen has put in an extraordinary amount of time, studying what it means to be a representative, taking courses on how best to serve one's community and spending countless hours sitting down to ask every local and state representative what it felt like to give of themselves to their communities.
I've never seen someone do the kind of homework Karen has done. It brings tears to my eyes to type these words. Karen is ready. She has prepared for this by successfully completing a 6-month, 70-hour program with EmergeVT, which, if you don't know about it, includes an application and acceptance process for solid candidates. Only 20-30 women, from across the state of Vermont are accepted into the program.
I stand in solid trust of Karen Dolan's ability to serve us and serve us wisely.
Karen listens, works and takes action. Courageously so.
On behalf of community.
Karen currently works at the Essex Community Justice Center. Before that Karen worked at Vermont Works for Women, in a position based out of the women's correctional facility helping women build work readiness skills, and before that, at Hunger Free Vermont.
Karen is a 20-year career veteran in the Vermont Human service sector.
Please join me in voting, on August 11th, or earlier, by mail-in ballot to re-elect Lori Houghton and to elect Karen Dolan for Vermont House.
Want to learn more about where to get your mail-in ballot? Phone Essex Town Offices at 802-879-0413.
Or, click here: essexvt.org/245/VOTER-INFORMATION
Deeply grateful to be part of this community,
Annie Cooper