Vermont's Bernie Sanders had his rally at the Fairgrounds but I still have a lot of questions. Do progressives believe in liberty? What is liberty and why is it important? Why is America a republic, not a democracy? In a democracy when you ask two wolves and a chicken what’s for dinner the vote will inevitably be … CHICKEN. Ask our millennial generation these questions and you’ll be surprised. They grew up using Facebook where the sheer amount of “thumbs up” constitutes an argument that you’re right. Its not based upon inalienable rights or content of character like Martin Luther King suggested. Its about collecting opinion and making it fact, fabricating truth.
Ask a progressive where the right of speech comes from? Ask them who you go to get it back after you no longer have it? Ask them if you have a right to own property? Isn’t your thoughts your property? Isn’t the wealth of this country in large part due to original ideas that have spawned entrepreneurship. Until the United States started the industrial revolution, most wealth was acquired by conquering different tribes and countries from the Roman empire to the American Indians to British colonization. In Britain’s hay day ships were the most powerful force to dominate the globe. A natural fruit, lime, cured the plague of scurvy on ships to allow them to broaden their reach of conquering and enslaving people.
America’s capitalist system freed us from the conquering model. Capitalism allowed indoor plumbing on a large scale that did more to cull disease than all the vaccines the world over. This system brought us vehicles for mass transportation. The diesel engine that powers all agricultural equipment, that electric motors are incapable of doing, has fed the world. We invented the computer via capitalism that allowed us to go to the moon and bring knowledge to all corners of the world via the internet. It will be capitalism that solves climate change, world pandemics, and scarcity of all kinds.
Capitalism expands our standard of living, socialism contracts it. Socialism wants us to rent in crowded apartment complexes and huddle us into mass transit buses to limit our travel. Not to mention how that model exposes us to more pathogens that exasperates pandemics. Einstein once said that imagination is more important than knowledge because without imagination one can not obtain what is unknown. Socialism is like knowledge. It relies on what is accumulated and redistributes the finite resources but has no mechanism to replenish itself like the imagination of the entrepreneur spirit of capitalism.
Bernie Sanders is no Einstein!
As a matter of fact his comment about allowing the black community to become entrepreneurs through their “affiliation” with marijuana is intellectually retarded and proves that socialism will eat itself alive.
Ron Coppola, Essex resident