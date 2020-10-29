The rhetoric is puzzling. Obama says under his administration, he created more jobs than Trump has in his administration. That may be true but during the Obama years good paying jobs like semiconductors left America and went to China and Korea. To fill the void Americans had to work two and three part time jobs to make up for the high paying single job they once had. I'd rather have one good paying job and Trump has delivered by using tariffs and tax incentives as his magic wand. It has been my experience that when there is full employment and labor is tight, employees have great leverage to increase their wages and benefits from their future employers.
I still have reservations about the model of climate change. Without carbon dioxide, which has been labeled a "poisonous gas" by environmentalist, most living things would die, especially trees and eventually us. I'm more concerned with pollution. Did you know that Global Foundries manufacturing plant uses some of the most toxic gases and chemicals known to man? Yet none of them escape because of scrubber systems that are deployed. The same is true for coal fired power plants that once were major polluters but now are scrubbed clean. Also, coal can't be destroyed if America is attacked by our enemies. Wind turbines, hydro-electric dams and solar panels are easily sabotaged. Only coal is capable of providing the btu density needed to produce steel that is the mainstay of our western civilization's infrastructure. I'm puzzled about the statement that science is settled on hot button issues like climate change and vaccines. Science is NEVER settled. The scientific method demands that you question everything on a continuous basis because new things and methods are always being discovered or disqualified. Today sixty five percent of the American people get their news from social media. Just think if we had Facebook, Twitter, Google, Tick Tock and You Tube selectively suppressing opinion and science throughout history like they are doing today. The world would still be flat. Bloodletting would still be used to cure all disease and witches would still be burned at the stake.
I'm also puzzled about the role of government. It makes sense to me that the only people that should make law are ELECTED officials because if we don't like the law, we can vote them out of office and the new officials could rescind the law. That's why I hate unelected appointed commissions that have become the mainstay of lazy politicians. And that is what our Vermont legislature has done for its global climate change initiative act and its commercialization of marijuana. I recently heard an argument about trans gender males wanting to compete in female sports. I believe they would have an unfair advantage because of their heightened levels of testosterone. Many girls compete for athletic scholarships to get into college and that process would become tainted. And the question then would be do you want your elected congressional representatives or the unelected supreme court justice to make that decision? Too often politicians are glad to abdicate their responsibility. If the later, then why have a Congress at all. If Congress does their role under the constitution it would alleviate the burden of picking an unbiased supreme court justice that has become so problematic. A justice's role is not to make policy but rule if a policy or law was constructed properly by Congress under the tenets of the constitution that govern our civil liberties. Maybe there should be a law that citizenship is contingent upon knowing the various articles of the constitution before you're able to vote. Akin to acquiring a driver's license. My guess is there would be more people driving cars than people in the voting booth.
I'm also puzzled that the left wants big business to be "pruned" because they have record profits. But yet it's the left that wants to keep the public in lockdown, so they don't contract the virus. We won't be able to go to work. Ironically more and more people will need to get their supplies from the biggest conglomerates in the world like Amazon and Walmart in lieu of the shutdown local merchants which would exasperate their complaint. I have a hard time reconciling that. The left is always complaining about voter suppression, but many of the threats and intimidation is coming from liberal politicians like Maxine Waters who advocates the harassing of conservatives while they're having dinner or pumping gas at the gas station providing the dog whistle that they should not have the right to exercise their opinion or vote. I find a lot of these arguments confusing, don't you? I long for the days when my toughest decision was whether to have eggs or pancakes for breakfast.
Ron Coppola
