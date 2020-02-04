A small group in our community is promoting the same sort of divisiveness and discord that we are seeing on the national level, with equally unpleasant results. The proposed charter change to a six-member Selectboard, three from the village, and three from the town outside the village, is the latest example of this. The Village of Essex Junction is nothing more than a taxing district, created in an era long past. The charter change would perpetuate outmoded boundaries.
Residents are not exactly falling all over themselves to serve on public boards and committees. When there is a contest, the most qualified person should be elected, not the “best located.” Should the charter change pass, no village resident would be able to vote to elect a selectboard member from our town outside the village, which has been the norm in all but one of the last thirty years.
The timing of the change is inappropriate, given that the state legislature would not take it up this session, and we shall presumably be voting on merger in November. The proposed charter change is a divisive solution to a non-existent problem.
Harris & Jan Abbott