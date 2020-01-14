Reading Mr. Hayes letter to the editor in last week’s Reporter, I would have to say that he either has a very narrow view or failed to do his homework or he maybe hasn’t lived here very long and doesn’t know the history. First thing I would have to say is I don’t hear anyone whining to merge with the town. We are already part of the town, and the second thing is his statement that the village should go their own way. Well, Mr Hayes, we did that once there was a vote and it passed to separate and until some town people realized that OMG our taxes are going up if we separate. So what do they do they file a lawsuit for revote on the grounds that they didn’t understand what they were voting for, give me a break. The trouble with the people in the town is they want their cake and to eat it. I wasn’t going to write a reply to Mr. Hayes letter until today when I read in the forum how civil the discussion has been on the merger of services issue. I, for one, Mr. Hayes, find your letter childish and insulting.

