Reading Mr. Hayes letter to the editor in last week’s Reporter, I would have to say that he either has a very narrow view or failed to do his homework or he maybe hasn’t lived here very long and doesn’t know the history. First thing I would have to say is I don’t hear anyone whining to merge with the town. We are already part of the town, and the second thing is his statement that the village should go their own way. Well, Mr Hayes, we did that once there was a vote and it passed to separate and until some town people realized that OMG our taxes are going up if we separate. So what do they do they file a lawsuit for revote on the grounds that they didn’t understand what they were voting for, give me a break. The trouble with the people in the town is they want their cake and to eat it. I wasn’t going to write a reply to Mr. Hayes letter until today when I read in the forum how civil the discussion has been on the merger of services issue. I, for one, Mr. Hayes, find your letter childish and insulting.
Previous writer needs history lesson
Michelle Monroe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.