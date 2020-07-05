On August 11 voters across Vermont will go to the polls to select candidates to run in the November General Election, with early mail-in voting beginning on June 29. If you take a Democratic ballot and you vote in Chittenden 8-1, please consider voting for incumbent Marybeth Redmond and Brian Shelden for the two open slots.
For the past two years, I have watched Marybeth emerge as a leader in the House, using her writing, reporting and public policy skills to become one of the go-to members of the House to help explain the complex issues facing Essex and Vermont. If you read Front Porch Forum, you know what I mean. And, this spring she has helped many of our Essex neighbors sort out pandemic related issues, such as unemployment payments, constituent services that have become close to a full-time job.
Brian Shelden is just the person Vermont seeks to retain and reengage. He grew up in Essex, attending Essex High School. I can verify because I’ve seen the newspaper clip when, as the Essex hockey goalie, he stared down NHL legend John LeClair, one-on-one. Brian brings an impressive resume as a software developer for domestic and international clients. He is one of a select group Vermont is trying to attract – remote workers with high level of skills with Vermont in his bones.
Both Brian and Marybeth are my choices because they are capable, smart, committed to Essex. I believe they will work collaboratively to help us out of the severe economic downturn faced by Vermont.
Greg Morgan