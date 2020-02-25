I’ve lived in Essex for 38 years. I am outside the village, but my property line is the town-village border. The whole separate town-village thing has always seemed silly to me and it would make sense to merge. But not at the cost of higher taxes.
Just say no!
Our leaders have not been clear about this but it has become obvious that taxes in the Town outside the Village (TOV) will go up and taxes in the Village will go down. The first iteration had TOV taxes going up $350 and Village taxes going down $450 per year. Recently, a 12-year plan was hatched whereby the taxes in the TOV would go up $26 per year, each year, thus resulting in a $312 increase per year after 12 years. That amounts to around a 3% increase on TOP OF the normal 3-4% increase, or a total of 6-7% increase per year for 12 years. Oh, and they are also proposing to implement a Local Option Tax to raise the sales tax to 7%. What do WE GET for all these extra taxes? Just say no!
It is no secret that 3 of 5 select board members (60%) reside in the village. Now, I cannot determine what our elected leaders are thinking. But it is perception which accounts for how people view things. If I were on the board and I had a chance to lower my taxes by $450 per year, I would vote for that in a heartbeat. I’ll be blunt – the Select Board members who reside in the village and stand to gain $450 each year from less taxes should recuse themselves from any merger discussion. Period.
Why do you think some members of our community have done the hard work of proposing a charter change to make sure the Village and TOV are equally represented? Many perceive the board as being unfair towards the TOV in this merger endeavor – whether it is true or not. Ultimately, instead of joining the two entities, this merger discussion is instead tearing us apart. And for that, we must stop the merger discussion and go back to the drawing board.
To be brutally honest, I want no part of any merger which costs me extra money. The taxes are high enough and it is not worth it. I will get nothing for the extra taxes I am assessed from a merger. If our leaders are willing to put their money where their mouth is, I would be in favor of a merger as long as the total municipal tax increase is capped at 3% per year. And that is still higher than the cost of living increase of 1.6%. Our leaders should take all those merger savings they talk about and make sure the taxes in the TOV do not go up more than this amount.
I am upset at the way this merger has been force fed to us. The combined communiqués from the Town Select Board and Village Trustees have been very one-sided. The meetings last summer that many of us attended were nothing more than a hard-sell. It felt like a timeshare sales meeting. I had an open mind for this, but after that meeting, I saw the handwriting on the wall.
I am not willing to wait until November to have a highly contested election. A message needs to be sent to the Select Board now that a majority of voters in the town outside the village (TOV) are not happy with their position.
Here is a wonderful idea. Try to arrange your schedule to come out to the Essex Annual meeting on Monday, March 2. At 6:30 is the free community dinner. They will serve up chicken and fixin’s and dessert. Have dinner and hobnob with your neighbors. It is a lot of fun. At 7:30 go into the annual meeting and vote down the budget. The reason to vote down the budget is to send a message that you are not happy with the merger plan. The Select Board will tell us about doom and gloom and how things will not get funded. The fact is that each year, there is left over fat in the budget. It will not be the end of the world but, the Select Board will have to take notice that many of us are very unhappy with their merger efforts. We can only hope, that based on this, they will change their direction on the merger so that everyone’s needs are met.
Attend the meeting. Enjoy yourself. Vote down the budget. Just say no!
Mitch Stern