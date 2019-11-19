Do you think it sounds plausible to feed yourself on a budget of $36 a week? To me, this seems practically impossible. However, that is what people across the state of Vermont. About $36 a week per individual is the average budget of someone receiving 3SqauresVT benefits. However, even this is at risk. The Trump Administration proposed budget cuts that would reduce the 3SqauresVT budget by over $25 million annually in Vermont, cutting an average of $82 per month from 68% of recipient households, and cutting benefits from 80% of households with an older Vermonter or person with a disability.
However, there is still time to prevent this rule from being passed. The public comment period is open until December 2nd if you would like to voice your support for fellow Vermonters in need. Public comments are the most effective way that you can get directly involved in the legislature, Hunger Free Vermont’s website offers an incredibly user-friendly platform in which comments can be submitted. They even provide several different templates that make it easy to write. I strongly encourage everyone to consider leaving a comment.
Teresa Henckel