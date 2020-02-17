Allow me to make this very simple. TOV residents will pay in, but they have NO say in the merger negotiations between the Selectboard and the Trustees of the Village.
Yes, there are 2 TOV residents on the Selectboard, but they are outnumbered by 8 Village residents at that table. Meeting after meeting, those 2 TOV residents appear more eager to placate a few powerful peers than to actually speak up for the 11,000 people who expect them to do more than rubber stamp every staff proposal and continuously capitulate to their Chair.
But wait, you say, all board members are elected at-large: they report to 22,000 people. Theoretically, yes. But Village residents on the Selectboard never argue the part of a TOV resident, while they can be counted on to continuously promote what’s best for the Village. It would only be fair for TOV residents to respond in kind, but they don’t.
To remedy this lopsided situation, more than 1,000 voters have signed a petition to formalize what Village residents on the board have initiated: district-based representation.
If the charter change passes on March 3 and becomes law, each Selectboard member could speak to what they know, while working toward the common good – from equal teams: 3 Village and 3 TOV. Just like the School Board’s 4 Village and 4 TOV arrangement.
For some reason, this concept of district representation has thrown the Selectboard into a tizzy. The Chair rang in the new year, begging high-level leaders from Essex to Montpelier to help her sabotage this charter change, per the recently-released response to a public records request.
Why disparage a petition signed by 1,000 constituents? Why contradict the will of the majority of respondents to the merger survey, commissioned by the Selectboard itself?
In case you missed it – or have heard the Village Vice President reinterpret the survey results to his own personal liking -- district-based representation was the clear favorite among representation models. No real surprise there.
One part of town or the other has always been subject to the whims of the majority. People in Essex who want harmony believe it’s time to even up the teams. As a former coach and current athlete, nothing seems more natural to me.
Then how come our elected officials can’t see that total domination by either part of town is an abomination?
Not to mention, we’re seeing a whole new crop of ambitious politicians -- along with the usual sycophants -- jumping on the bandwagon to campaign against a much-needed charter change to grant fair representation for all.
When Fair and Equal representation is attacked with a pile of red herrings that are beginning to smell, we have at last reached the point where up is down, left is right, and a level-playing field is to be avoided at all costs.
This is how 2020 starts to look like “1984”.
Please reject this retro mindset.
Instead, Vote YES to change our Town Charter and face the future with fairness.
Dennis Bergeron