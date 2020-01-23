Annie Cooper’s concern for the “families” already here at the Fort gave me hope. A glimmer amid what to me seemed to be "Bureaucratic cruelty” whether intentioned or not. I was heartened by several of the new strategies presented at the Select Board meeting on January 13, 2020, but nevertheless, I no longer trust CHT. CHT has shown how to manipulate circumstances, and spin the rhetoric toward moving people in and out without fully addressing the underlying situation.
The irony to me is that CHT put these families here at Fort Ethan Allen, an amazingly rich diversified community, only to take it apart. The families already here do not feel empowered, despite the ‘relocation assistance’ offered by CHT. Their HOMES and stability are threatened by CHT. When will the “other shoe drop”? Who at CHT advocates for these families? Our neighbors, for the most part, don’t have the skills to take on the select board and CHT. (One did and was given 1 ½ min to speak - community involvement, from the first meeting on seemed like mostly empty words).
Isn't it possible to serve both of these populations? There are still at least 7, vulnerable children living in the apartments in question. Three buildings … one building for families in recovery, one building with recovery apartments and one building for families already here. To the tenants already here, there is no replacing “community” they have created together.
Couldn’t the “community“ of families, who already live here be a model for the “recovery families”. And isn’t ‘good modeling’ a powerful form of re-education? Let them all thrive; let them have the example of a vital, rich, diversified setting.
With concern,
Ann Laberge