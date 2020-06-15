The Town of Essex Democratic Committee condemns the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department, and recognizes that this tragedy is part of a long pattern of police brutality towards the Black community and other historically marginalized groups in America.
We call on all residents and law enforcement agencies of the Town of Essex to recognize the implicit and systemic biases that impact their daily interactions with minority members of our community, and to take immediate, sustained, and substantive action to combat those biases.
We call on the Town of Essex's elected legislators to implement meaningful reforms to Vermont's public safety and criminal justice system, including:
* Mandating independent, centralized, civilian review of all police use-of-force incidents statewide, and making the records thereof publicly available;
* Establishing a single, enforceable standard for use of force by all state, county, and local law enforcement agencies; and
* Requiring the Vermont Police Academy to revamp its curriculum to emphasize de-escalation techniques and community relationship-building over the application of power.
We further call on Essex's elected legislators, Essex and Essex Junction municipal officials, and school board members to re-prioritize state and local funding so that we can respond to issues of poverty, mental health, and substance use disorders using properly trained social service professionals, rather than armed police officers.
Brian Shelden
Chair, Essex Democrats