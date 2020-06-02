The charter change for a selectboard with six members that Essex voters approved in March has been tabled by the legislature. The selectboard received a letter from the House Government Operations Committee on Friday, May 29 explaining their decision, citing multiple reasons and providing case law as precedence to show why what voters approved could not be enacted. The committee’s letter can be found on the town website here: essexvt.org/DocumentCenter/View/5019/HGO-Essex-Charter-PDF?bidId=
Whether or not we agree with the outcome or the logic of the committee’s decision, we must abide by it, even though it may be disappointing for those residents who voted for the change. We must continue to move forward as a community.
I would like to thank Representatives Marybeth Redmond, Dylan Giambatista, and Bob Bancroft for co-sponsoring the bill that brought the charter change before the House Gov Ops Committee. The legislative process required that the results of the March vote be presented to the committee in the form of a bill. Once the bill was on the docket, the process was entirely in the committee’s hands.
Accusations are already being made that political influence occurred to sway the committee’s decision. That is simply not true, and that is not how the process works. One resident even stated that “certain members of the selectboard and village trustees” have “worked duplicitously behind the scenes to thwart the voters’ will.” Speaking for myself, I have not had any contact with anyone from the committee about their discussions about the charter. And to my knowledge, none of the current selectboard members nor those who were serving at the time of the vote have either, nor have any of the trustees. It would be deeply inappropriate to do so. While the committee process went on in Montpelier, we all focused on the pressing needs of Essex, working to secure the health and safety of our community and to help our local businesses in a time of crisis.
The House Gov Ops Committee is composed of several long serving members who are acknowledged experts in the legislature on municipal charters. Had they wanted to take testimony about the charter change, they could have. But no one was asked to testify—not any of our delegation, not the selectboard, and not the people who created the petition. While this may feel unfair, it is entirely within the committee’s rights and responsibilities to judge a charter change on its merits and to decide not to act on it. In fact, the Essex charter change was not the only one the committee took issue with this session. Williston also had a vote in March and their charter changes were not looked upon favorably by the committee either.
I especially want to thank Rep. Redmond, who not only co-sponsored the bill but also informed the committee chair of how strongly residents in her district supported it. Rep. Redmond did not have to do that but she knew her constituents expect strong representation from their state reps and so she went the extra mile for them. The recent comments falsely stating that others did that work and the harsh criticism of Rep. Redmond is untrue, undeserved, and unkind.
This has been a difficult time for our community. The public discourse leading up to the March vote was divisive, and the results of both the vote and the legislative process have left many understandably angry and disappointed. And we are all exhausted from worrying about our health and safety, our children’s education, our jobs, and our economy. Let us all take a deep breath and pause.
We will go forward together as a community, caring about our neighbors and working together towards the future. I encourage everyone to stay engaged. On June 8 at 6:30 p.m. the selectboard and trustees will meet jointly online to consider next steps. The legislative decision will be included in that discussion. You are welcome to attend online, and to reach out to your board members to share your thoughts.
Elaine Haney, Town of Essex Selectboard Chair