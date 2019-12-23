By now most people know that a successful merger of the Village and Town will result in lower taxes for Village residents and higher taxes for Town-outside-the-Village (TOV) residents. It is understandable that TOV residents might be against the merger for this reason alone. There is a group of merger opponents that are saying there is a representation problem as well. I’ve heard both good and bad arguments for this.
A frequent contributor to this page, Ken Signorello, stated that there is no tax equity problem because we all voted for it. Presumably he means we keep approving the budgets in both the Village and Town. In the Dec 12 Essex Reporter, Irene Wrenner makes the claim that the TOV lacks representation, and makes the argument that because there are 3 Village residents on the Select Board, things are not fair. Using Ken’s logic, there is no representation problem either since we all voted these people on to the boards.
Ms. Wrenner equates a lack of dedicated TOV representation with “taxation without representation”. She has this exactly backwards. As a Village resident I pay taxes to the Town and I am entitled to an equal vote on matters of the Town such as a merger. If the TOV were to be granted dedicated representation that would mean that I would be giving up my share in the Town. It would be me that is being taxed without representation.
Wrenner states that TOV residents have been denied equal negotiating power and that the boards are not listening. I have spoken to both boards and explained why such negotiating power is not possible. It does seem to me they are listening, they just aren’t listening to Ms. Wrenner.
Daryl Stultz