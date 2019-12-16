The conversation about the Future of Essex government is happening without anyone at the board table who’s solely representing the interests of the Town-outside-the-Village (TOV).
Of course, audience members speak up and say, “Wait, what would TOV residents get in exchange for the massive merger tax increase you plan to charge us, for services we’ve never voted on?” But their cries for justice fall on deaf ears.
It’s as if the joint (Selectboard and Village Trustee) members don’t want to see or hear from half the town’s population.
Apparently, they are also done seeking input. They spent $50,000 of taxpayer money to hire a marketing firm to conduct two surveys slanted toward merger, as well as focus groups whose members remain shrouded in secrecy.
The focus group results, however, were reported out. Among other sentiments, focus group participants felt strongly about getting equal representation for the TOV.
This mirrored the survey results, in which the majority of survey-takers expressed a preference for district representation, presumably because at-large representation has led to one part of town promoting its own agenda, leading us to the current merger attempt.
That input from the public has fallen on deaf ears. Instead, the Governance Subcommittee twisted itself in knots the other night, justifying the least popular option (at-large-plus-district-representation). That compromise allows Village powerbrokers to give a nod toward diplomacy while actually increasing their chances of keeping a majority of seats on the new merged board.
At a prior meeting, joint manager Evan Teich acknowledged the relative ease in campaigning for election in the Village, compared to the TOV. It’s reasonable to expect that, unless no one from the Village runs for the future board, the Village will win the bulk, if not all, of the at-large seats every time.
Holding the majority of seats on a merged board will allow the Village to control the merged Town budget, maintaining the more-expensive Brownell library and extensive services provided by EJRP.
The TOV, with a population similar to the Village’s, actually contains a majority of the grandlist. That greater total assessed value of properties means that TOV residents would contribute a greater share (58% to 42%) of the funds toward what were Village-only expenses.
Imagine: my friend in the Village can vote at his Annual Village Meeting for a robust library program and, if merger passes next November, I and my neighbors would pay 58% towards that library!
In addition, the village has lots of aging infrastructure (schools, sewer, water, sidewalks) that I’m guessing they’ll want me to help pay for. Another big future cost will be meeting storm water regulations. As well, the village continues to encourage infill development and hand out tax breaks to developers the way I distribute candy on Halloween.
All of these expenses can be shared with the TOV, unless we vote “NO” on merger next November.
Better yet, tell your local officials – if they will see or hear you – that this merger plan is already DOA. Ask them to start working on a 21st century solution. Merger, after all, is so… 1958.
Dennis Bergeron