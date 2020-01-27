Essex has been my home for over 30 years. When I think of Essex, I don’t think of the Town outside the Village (TOV), or just the Village, it is all Essex to me and I would like to keep it that way. Being retired I understand the short-term economic impact that merger may have on the tax rate. However, I believe only focusing on what the immediate impact to what the tax rate might be is a short-sighted way of looking at the issue. There has been a lot of discussion on the history of merger, the short-term tax impact but for me, the discussion should be about the future of our town. What do we want Essex to look like in 5 – 10 years and what model provides for the strongest community.
Reading the letters to the editors, the Essex Reporter and Front Page Forum, there appears to be three possibilities put forth.
Separate and Share – The Village makes up about 42% of the Town’s grand list. A separation would result in the loss of this tax base or about $5.7 million in property tax revenue. Such a loss in revenue would result in a more substantial tax increase than merger. In addition, as two separate entities, how long would you share resources when you are competing with each other? In addition to the immediate tax increase, how long would it be before we are asked to fund a new town center? I really don’t see how this would benefit the town in the short term or long term.
Status Quo – I believe relations between the Town and Village are going very well and we have saved significant tax dollars by sharing services. However, sharing depends on the Selectboard and Trustees seeing the value of shared services. One election can change the makeup of either board which could change the current period of cooperation. While I am satisfied with the current relationship, I also know that without something structurally in place, it can and will change over time.
Merge – The pro merger group has said that the merger will make us stronger. What does that mean? To me, being one combined community gives the town more flexibility and resiliency to deal with future issues. Managing growth to preserve the three current aspects of the town – village, suburban and rural. Being under one planning board gives us greater flexibility to plan growth and preserve the current aspects of the town. Instead of separating and slashing 42% off the grand list, merger keeps the grand list more diversified and therefore more resilient to future events. With the economy of scale, merger also ensures that services can be as efficient as the voters demand. Looking to the future, of the three possibilities, this one leads us to being in a much better position to manage our future.
Of course, taxes come into any discussion of separation or merger. The current Selectboard cannot make promises of what a future board and community budget vote may or may not do. All they can give us is the current impact of any plan, be it separation (and losing 42% if the grand list) or merging. However, there are still many areas where consolidating services offers the opportunity for additional savings (these include the planning departments, parks and rec dept as well as others listed in the Essex Reporter on Oct. 24). If a tax increase to the TOV is phased in over time, it would give future Selectboards the opportunity for further consolidation and tax savings.
I have also been dismayed at the tone of some articles stating the current Selectboard cannot be trusted to represent the views of the Town. It is OK to question their decisions, but several articles go further to question their sincerity and motives. I do not share this sentiment and would ask that personal attacks should stay out of the discussion. However, the unease it has created is real and needs to be recognized. One possible solution is making use of the three voting districts we use for national and state elections; 8-1, 8-2 (village) and 8-3. In the 2nd survey the town did, answers varied by district so why not use these districts and assign each a set # of Selectboard members based on their populations? This would give weight to the thought that your views on an issue and the impact it has on you can be different based on where you live. While in the future I would be open to Selectboard members being elected from the community at large, this could provide a means for ensuring all areas of the Town are represented.
In closing, while I realize the short-term tax impact of a merger is real for people, for me a merger makes much more sense if you take the long view of where you want the town to be in 5 to 10 years. You can have two entities competing for resources with duplicated services or a single entity with more flexibility and resiliency, more options to controlled growth and provides more efficiency.
Richard Fanus