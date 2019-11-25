This week you won’t see the usual “Working towards a Greater Essex” column. With the holidays coming, we are taking a break to be with our families and consider all that we have been blessed with. We thank you for your thoughtful engagement as we consider our community’s future. Here are a few more things for which we are so grateful:
· Mince pies from Quality Bake Shoppe
· Essex Train Hop and Tree Lighting (December 13th at Five Corners)
· Essex Seniors holiday lights contest (register by December 13th—judging on December 18th)
· Local turkeys, vegetables, and cranberry sauce from Sweet Clover Market
· Winter lights in Maple Street Park through January 2nd
· Generous food pantries accepting holiday food donations
· Small Business Saturday holiday shopping at local businesses
· Post-Thanksgiving dinner walks around Indian Brook
There isn’t enough room to continue this list. We are so fortunate.
We wish every resident of the Greater Essex Community a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season. We’ll see you back in print the week after New Year’s.
Happy Holidays from the Essex Selectboard and the Village Trustees.
Elaine Haney
Selectboard chair